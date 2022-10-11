Mail-in ballots officially sent out to registered voters

Mail-in ballots for the November 8 election have been sent out and mail-in ballot drop-off locations open up Tuesday.

The mail-in ballots include a first-class postage return envelope and a General Election Information Guide with a sample ballot, candidate and local measurements, and information on voting centers.

The last day to register to get a ballot mailed to you is October 24.

87 ballot drop-off locations are opening today. You can choose to take your mail-in ballot to a post office or a designated ballot drop-off location.

Some things to remember as you fill out your ballot are:

Remember to sign and date the return envelope.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before November 8, 2022, and received by the Riverside County Registrar no later than seven days after the election.

You can drop off your ballot at any polling place, vote center, or at the Riverside County Registrar through Election day.

To track your vote-by-mail ballot you can use the Secretary of State's "Where's My Ballot?" tool. Voters can sign up and receive automated notifications about their ballot.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters has officially opened up to in-person early voting. More locations will be opening up across Riverside County on October 29 for early voting.

You can find more information on what voting centers will be open for early voting on the Riverside County Registrar's website.