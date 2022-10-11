Palm Springs High School students are shooting a commercial for a local business

Students are shooting a Holiday commercial for I Heart Mac and Cheese. Out of 190 students competing in a script writing competition, 12 were selected to shoot the commercial. They wrote multiple scripts and will make up the entire film crew. The cast consists of students, parents, family members of students, and local actors from several organizations.

All 12 students are leading the production and range from 9th to 12th grade. Three different scripts will embrace the LGBTQ community and celebrate the upcoming holidays for I Heart Mac & Cheese.

After the students wrap filming, the footage will get edited by the students and hosted on the program's website pshsfilm.com where there will be a voting option for the community to engage in. The commercial with the most votes will get featured on TV.

2 weeks before Thanksgiving, the owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese franchise says, "We will air the final commercial".