Evacuation warning issued for El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas

Authorities have issued an evacuation warning Friday night for residents in the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas due to the potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm.

"Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa are subject to an evacuation warning beginning Friday October 14, 2022, at 9 pm," reads a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for this weekend.

A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday due to the chance for significant rainfall in the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!