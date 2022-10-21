Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in the Coachella Valley

Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that celebrates and honors the lives of loved ones who have died.

The holiday is celebrated from November 1 to November 2 every year.

Here is where you can celebrate the holiday in the Coachella Valley:

Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebrations

When: October 23, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Palm Springs Art Museum; 101 N Museum Drive in Palm Springs

What: Art activities, performances, Mexican and Latinx Artist Exhibitions, see ofrendas/altars built by community members, and much more.

Dia de Muertos Mini Altar Show

When: November 1, 2022 to November 19, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: La Quinta Museum; 77885 Avenida Montezuma in La Quinta

What: See ofrendas/altars created by members of the community.

Dia De Los Muertos

When: November 2, 2022, from 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: Forest Lawn Cathedral City; 69855 E. Ramon Road in Cathedral City

What: Free parking and admission. View altars, Folklorico dance groups, mariachi music, and cultural expressions.

Dia De Los Muertos

When: November 1, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm

Where: Demuth Community Center; 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs

What: Mariachis, Folklorico dancers, drag queen Loteria, and altars created by community members.

Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos

When: November 2, 2022, to November 6, 2022, during business hours.

Where: Sunnylands; 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage

What: Walk the gardens and enjoy colorful decorative cut paper and altars designed by local nonprofit organizations and schools. Workshops, and take-home activities.

Dia De Los Muertos Ofrendas (Altars)

When: November 4-20, 2022

Where: Coachella Valley History Museum; 82616 Miles Avenue in Indio

What: Ofrendas created by local artists will be on display throughout exhibit areas of the museum. During normal business hours, pay the price of admission to enter.

Run with Los Muertos - Coachella

When: November 5, 2022, starting at 4 pm

Where: Pueblo Viejo, Coachella

What: Live performances, art walk, 5k night run block party, car show, beer garden

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration