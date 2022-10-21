Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in the Coachella Valley

kesq

Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that celebrates and honors the lives of loved ones who have died.

The holiday is celebrated from November 1 to November 2 every year.

Here is where you can celebrate the holiday in the Coachella Valley:

Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebrations

  • When: October 23, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm
  • Where: Palm Springs Art Museum; 101 N Museum Drive in Palm Springs
  • What: Art activities, performances, Mexican and Latinx Artist Exhibitions, see ofrendas/altars built by community members, and much more.

Related Story: Preview the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration at the Palm Springs Art Museum

Dia de Muertos Mini Altar Show

  • When: November 1, 2022 to November 19, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm
  • Where: La Quinta Museum; 77885 Avenida Montezuma in La Quinta
  • What: See ofrendas/altars created by members of the community.

Dia De Los Muertos

  • When: November 2, 2022, from 4 pm to 6 pm
  • Where: Forest Lawn Cathedral City; 69855 E. Ramon Road in Cathedral City
  • What: Free parking and admission. View altars, Folklorico dance groups, mariachi music, and cultural expressions.

Dia De Los Muertos

  • When: November 1, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Where: Demuth Community Center; 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs
  • What: Mariachis, Folklorico dancers, drag queen Loteria, and altars created by community members.

Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos

  • When: November 2, 2022, to November 6, 2022, during business hours.
  • Where: Sunnylands; 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage
  • What: Walk the gardens and enjoy colorful decorative cut paper and altars designed by local nonprofit organizations and schools. Workshops, and take-home activities.

Dia De Los Muertos Ofrendas (Altars)

  • When: November 4-20, 2022
  • Where: Coachella Valley History Museum;  82616 Miles Avenue in Indio
  • What: Ofrendas created by local artists will be on display throughout exhibit areas of the museum. During normal business hours, pay the price of admission to enter.

Run with Los Muertos - Coachella

  • When: November 5, 2022, starting at 4 pm
  • Where: Pueblo Viejo, Coachella
  • What: Live performances, art walk, 5k night run block party, car show, beer garden

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

  • When: November 2, 2022, from 11 am to 8 pm
  • Where: Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District; 82925 52nd Avenue in Coachella
  • What: Free event, live music, folkloric dance, and traditional blessings. Free Parking
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content