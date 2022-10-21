Celebrating Dia de Los Muertos in the Coachella Valley
Dia de Los Muertos is a Mexican tradition that celebrates and honors the lives of loved ones who have died.
The holiday is celebrated from November 1 to November 2 every year.
Here is where you can celebrate the holiday in the Coachella Valley:
Dia de Los Muertos Community Celebrations
- When: October 23, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm
- Where: Palm Springs Art Museum; 101 N Museum Drive in Palm Springs
- What: Art activities, performances, Mexican and Latinx Artist Exhibitions, see ofrendas/altars built by community members, and much more.
Dia de Muertos Mini Altar Show
- When: November 1, 2022 to November 19, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm
- Where: La Quinta Museum; 77885 Avenida Montezuma in La Quinta
- What: See ofrendas/altars created by members of the community.
Dia De Los Muertos
- When: November 2, 2022, from 4 pm to 6 pm
- Where: Forest Lawn Cathedral City; 69855 E. Ramon Road in Cathedral City
- What: Free parking and admission. View altars, Folklorico dance groups, mariachi music, and cultural expressions.
Dia De Los Muertos
- When: November 1, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Where: Demuth Community Center; 3601 E. Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs
- What: Mariachis, Folklorico dancers, drag queen Loteria, and altars created by community members.
Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos
- When: November 2, 2022, to November 6, 2022, during business hours.
- Where: Sunnylands; 37977 Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage
- What: Walk the gardens and enjoy colorful decorative cut paper and altars designed by local nonprofit organizations and schools. Workshops, and take-home activities.
Dia De Los Muertos Ofrendas (Altars)
- When: November 4-20, 2022
- Where: Coachella Valley History Museum; 82616 Miles Avenue in Indio
- What: Ofrendas created by local artists will be on display throughout exhibit areas of the museum. During normal business hours, pay the price of admission to enter.
Run with Los Muertos - Coachella
- When: November 5, 2022, starting at 4 pm
- Where: Pueblo Viejo, Coachella
- What: Live performances, art walk, 5k night run block party, car show, beer garden
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
- When: November 2, 2022, from 11 am to 8 pm
- Where: Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District; 82925 52nd Avenue in Coachella
- What: Free event, live music, folkloric dance, and traditional blessings. Free Parking