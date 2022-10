Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide in Coachella.

It was first reported Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home off of Avenue 52, just a few blocks East of Cesar Chavez St.

Riverside County Sheriff's public information officer, Sgt. Brandi Swan, says the surrounding area is blocked off as deputies investigate.

At this time there is no suspect in custody.

