Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a double murder over the weekend in Coachella.

Two bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52. Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence

The two people were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde.

A 22-year-old Coachella man was arrested for their murders in the San Francisco Bay area.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Colma Police Department responded to a 911 call at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Colma Police met with the caller, who provided information to officers regarding Ramos and Vega in Coachella.

After deputies found the victims, the subject in Colma, identified as the 22-year-old Coachella man, was detained. He was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

He has not been officially charged by the District Attorney's office as of Monday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.