Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard

The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane.

This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez says the way the plants are planted will support the city of Coachella for years and years. He also says that in two years, residents and visitors will be able to experience the shade the trees are intended to provide.

