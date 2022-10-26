Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:51 AM

FEAR Haunted House ready to scare in Palm Desert

kesq

FEAR Haunted House at The Shops at Palm Desert is scaring its way through Halloween.

The haunted house is on the upper level next to JCPenny.

It is open every day until Halloween on Monday, October 31.

Hours of operation can be found on the haunted house's website.

There are about 16 different rooms and takes about a total of 15 minutes to get through.

It is $15 per person to walk through. It is recommended you purchase your tickets ahead of time online.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content