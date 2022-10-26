FEAR Haunted House ready to scare in Palm Desert

FEAR Haunted House at The Shops at Palm Desert is scaring its way through Halloween.

The haunted house is on the upper level next to JCPenny.

It is open every day until Halloween on Monday, October 31.

Hours of operation can be found on the haunted house's website.

There are about 16 different rooms and takes about a total of 15 minutes to get through.

It is $15 per person to walk through. It is recommended you purchase your tickets ahead of time online.