Car crashes into salon; driver flees scene, later caught

<i>Gresham PD/KPTV</i><br/>Car crashes into a Gresham salon; driver flees scene but is later caught.
By KPTV Staff

    GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department.

At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.

The suspect driver took off eastbound on NE Halsey from NE 181st. Officers checked the area and located the car and driver, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as 34-year-old Rachel Montana, of Gresham, was arrested and cited for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.

