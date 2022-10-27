The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens gets into the Halloween spirit

It's getting spooky at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens as it prepares for its annual "Howl-a-ween" event and gives a special pumpkin treat to some of its animals.

Spectators at the zoo on Wednesday got quite the show being able to see some of the animals enjoy pumpkins.

https://youtu.be/NqwCbqwITMA Mr. Prickles, a porcupine at the zoo is able to eat an entire pumpkin whole.

“The idea behind these is to give animals very specifically designed experiences that help them illicit very natural behaviors," explained the Animal Care Supervisor, Heather Shields.

https://youtu.be/0O6y6Z5mnKU

Naya the Rhino smashed through her pumpkin, Mr. Prickles the porcupine chomped away on his, and a gopher snake slithered in and out of his.

These sweet treats were given to the animals to get into the Halloween spirit ahead of the weekend.

The zoo's "HOWL-O-WEEN" event is being held on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30. The two-day event will allow people to come dressed up and trick or treat on the trails.

This year one of the treats being given is new collectible trading cards that feature many of the zoo's animals. There are a total of 10 different cards.

“They tell a little bit about each animal. The threats they face in the wild and how you can help," said Erin Scott, the zoo's Senior Manager of Brand Marketing and Communications.

You can purchase tickets for the event on the Living Desert Zoo and Garden's website.