VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular
Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs transformed into Halloween Spook-tacular featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more.
The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads.
The SunLine Transit Agency also had a themed Haunted Bus available to explore.
"Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares and of course, there will be some treats as well,'' CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency Lauren Skiver said in a statement. "This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.''
As onlookers step into the bus, they'll be greeted by the SunLine team in full make-up and costumes, creating the illusion that "an alien spaceship has taken a SunBus hostage to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere and is now experimenting on humans,'' according to STA officials. At 7 p.m., youth can participate in a costume contest. Throughout the night, attendees can experience chilling live music, face-painting, crafts, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more, according to city officials.
VillageFest vendors, downtown merchants, police officers, and firefighters were also out with candy for trick-or-treaters.