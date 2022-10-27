Skip to Content
October 27, 2022 12:08 PM
Published 11:27 AM

VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular

Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs transformed into Halloween Spook-tacular featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more.

The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads.

The SunLine Transit Agency also had a themed Haunted Bus available to explore.

"Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares and of course, there will be some treats as well,'' CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency Lauren Skiver said in a statement. "This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.''

Sunline Haunted Bus in 2019

As onlookers step into the bus, they'll be greeted by the SunLine team in full make-up and costumes, creating the illusion that "an alien spaceship has taken a SunBus hostage to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere and is now experimenting on humans,'' according to STA officials. At 7 p.m., youth can participate in a costume contest. Throughout the night, attendees can experience chilling live music, face-painting, crafts, carnival games, trick-or-treating and more, according to city officials.

VillageFest vendors, downtown merchants, police officers, and firefighters were also out with candy for trick-or-treaters.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley.

