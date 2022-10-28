‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus

College of the Desert was on lockdown midday Friday after a report of a person with a weapon on campus. An "all-clear" was given around 12:30 p.m., signaling safety on the Palm Desert campus.

Earlier, people were urged to stay away from campus. Those on campus were asked to shelter in place.

College of the Desert received an all-clear at 12:32 p.m. from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. There is no active shooter on campus. Please resume normal activities. — College of the Desert (@CollegeofDesert) October 28, 2022

College of the Desert’s Palm Desert campus received an active shooter alert from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Friday, October 28. As deputies were on campus, the all-clear was given at approximately 12:32 p.m. It was determined the warning was a false alarm and was meant for a school outside the Coachella Valley in Yucca Valley. Upon receiving the initial call, College of the Desert’s Public Safety Department immediately initiated its lockdown protocol and issued a campuswide alert to all employees and students via a text-based notification system. Employees and students on campus were ordered to shelter in place. Fortunately, this was a false alarm, and everyone is safe. The incident demonstrated the effectiveness of our active shooter procedures and reminded us of their importance. We are grateful to all faculty, staff and students for following policies and practicing safety. All campus activities have resumed. Nicholas Robles, College of the Desert

A suspect with a weapon has been reported at College of the Desert in Palm Desert. The campus is on lockdown and police are on scene. We will provide more information when it is available. — College of the Desert (@CollegeofDesert) October 28, 2022

