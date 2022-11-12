Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. The Education Department says on its federal student aid website that it is seeking to overturn the court orders blocking the student debt relief program. A federal judge in Texas ruled Thursday that Biden had overstepped his authority in creating the debt relief program without congressional approval. It came after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily stopped the program while it considers whether to impose a permanent ban. The debt forgiveness plan would cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income.

