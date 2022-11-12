The 4th annual Palm Springs police officer association memorial ride

The Palm Springs police officer's association hosted its 4th annual memorial ride. Almost 100 bikers rode through Palm Springs from Palm Springs Motorsports to the Palm Springs police department.

The dedication started on behalf of two fallen officers. Police officer Lesley Zerebny, along with police officer Jose 'Gil' Vega, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in 2016. The memorial ride was created in their honor. "This is just a memory. It's a dedication to them and keep their spirit alive in order to help other fallen officers throughout the state of California and throughout the nation," said Michael Torres.

Officer Jose 'Gil' vega was a few months shy of retirement after serving for 30-plus years.

Some of Officer Lesley's colleagues said she was starting her career; she worked in Law enforcement for just over one year before she was killed.

Her father joined the association on the ride. "This is something she would really appreciate because people who ride motorcycles, they're independent, almost universally, they have a great sense of humor," said David Kling, Zerebny's father. "They're free spirits. And that's exactly what Lesley was like."

The owner of Palm Springs Motorsports, Lee Chandrasena, said the Band of Cahuilla Indians is hosting a lunch at Agua Caliente Casino, Palm Springs from 12:30 until 4 pm. The ticket cost for lunch is $10.

All proceeds will go to the Palm Springs Police Officer Association to fund events like the memorial ride.