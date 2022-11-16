Local doctors seeing a five-year high in flu and respiratory virus cases

The Flu comes annually and seasonally.

"We recommended flu shots, so not something new," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis, MD. "We are recommending that people get their flu shots. It's here. It's much more prominent on the East Coast right now. But it's heading our way. And we're not seeing quite as much here in the valley yet."

The latest measurements we obtained from Eisenhower health show -- a record number of influenza and Respiratory Syncytial viruses at their facility.

This chart shows case numbers reached the highest numbers in the last five years for October and November.

The emergency room isn't the only option if symptoms aren't severe.

"Contact their primary physician do a telehealth call, sometimes that can be all they need to get the right kind of direction," said Dr. Kontaxis, MD.

Wash your hands, avoid touching your face and stay home if you have flu symptoms.

Get tested for COVID-19 to rule it out if you have any flu symptoms.

Quarantine measures are not needed with the Flu the way it is for the pandemic; however, avoid proximity to people until you are well.

Continue to wear face masks in public.

Continue to social distance.

Go to Urgent Care or the Emergency department if you have the following symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Passing out or lightheadedness

Vomiting constantly

High fever that will not go down with medication

Families around the valley are having to have an open discussion about spreading the virus when visiting each other. "My son and daughter-in-law, they're very aware of it now, if they have sniffles, they did stay away from us for a good two weeks until they're better," said Betty Moon, a Beaumont resident.

"Anybody under the age of two is at higher risk, and anybody over the age of 65" is at higher risk, said Dr. Kontaxis.