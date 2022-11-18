Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight

The 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend.

The festival is from Friday, November 18 to November 20 and is presented by Agua Caliente Casinos.

This year the festival is going to have food trucks, tethered rides, and a night and morning balloon glow. There are also going to be music performances and other family-friendly activities.

The event will be taking place in Downtown Cathedral City.

You can buy tickets on the website. Cathedral City residents and Agua Caliente card members can attend for free with valid ID.

On Friday there is a balloon launch to kick off the event happening between 6:00 am to 8:00 am.

The actual festival in Cathedral City will start at 4:00 pm and end at 9:00 pm.