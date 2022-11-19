Skip to Content
A local Indio church announces a new youth program that will start next year

First Baptist Church of Indio

First Baptist Church of Indio is hosting a Community Awareness event today from 10:00 am -2:00 pm.

Where: 82490 Dr. Carreon Blvd, Indio. 

The Police Department, Fire Department, DPSS, Olive Crest, and Red Cross are just a few of our vendors participating.  Everyone is welcome to join us for FREE food, drinks, music, raffle prizes, and entertainment.

First Baptist Church is the primary event sponsor and invites all in the community to all church activities.  They will introduce VELA Youth Fund’s Black Youth Development Program (BYD) to the community.

VELA Youth Fund, a nonprofit charity in Coachella Valley, has designed a program for youth to develop them further spiritually, socially, culturally, and academically.  The program is computer-driven, FREE to children in the community, and scheduled to launch in Fall 2023.

Article Topic Follows: News
Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

