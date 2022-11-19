Perry scores 21, leads North Texas over Fresno State 61-52

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry’s 21 points helped North Texas defeat Fresno State 61-52 on Saturday night.

Perry was 6 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the foul line for the Mean Green (2-1). Jayden Martinez added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs (1-3) were led by Jordan Campbell, who recorded 14 points and two blocks. Jemarl Baker Jr. added 12 points for Fresno State. In addition, Isaih Moore finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

North Texas led Fresno State at the half 31-28.

NEXT UP

North Texas plays Tuesday against Paul Quinn at home, while Fresno State squares off against Washington on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.