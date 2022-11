JERUSALEM (AP) — Police say an explosion has gone off near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem. Israel’s emergency rescue service said at least 10 people were injured in Wednesday’s incident, two of them seriously. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police say officers have arrived at the scene and are investigating.

