Thanksgiving travel ramps up the day before the holiday

Whether traveling by air or car the day before Thanksgiving is projected to be the busiest travel day.

The Palm Springs International Airport is expecting to set new records this year. It is expecting 20% more passengers to fly out of the airport overall this holiday compared to last year.

The airport is expecting at least 7,600 people to fly out of it on Wednesday alone.

The Airport's Deputy Director said the main parking lot is almost at capacity, and while there is still overflow parking that could fill up quickly also. It is recommended you take public transportation or be dropped off to avoid the hassle of finding parking ahead of your flight.

If you are catching a flight today, you are asked to arrive 2.5 hours early if you need to check in your luggage. If you only have a carry-on on then you can arrive 90 minutes early.

For those who plan on traveling by car, the Auto Club recommends traveling before 8:00 am or waiting until after 8:00 pm.

The day before Thanksgiving is considered to be a peak travel day.