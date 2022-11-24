Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers heated pools and lap swimming for the cold months

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is trying to get more people to the pools to exercise and temperatures start to drop.

The Aquatic Center said it sees a dip in visitors during its cold months.

But for people like Ron Rawson, this time of year is great to use the pool to get his exercise in.

Rawson was a competitive swimmer in high school and college.

He continues his passion and has the need to stay healthy by swimming at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center.

There are 20 lanes across the pool, and the water temperature is about 82 degrees.

Andrea Lopez who works at the center said they tarp the pools overnight to keep them warm for people the next day.

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is open seven days a week.

The Palm Springs Swim Center also has a heated pool for people to enjoy.

You have to make a reservation if you plan to visit if it's before 11:00 am. From 11:00 to 3:00 pm it is an open swim.