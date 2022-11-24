Skip to Content
Thousands of people are expected to run in Fortem Financial Thanksgiving Day 5k

The Fortem Financial Thanksgiving Day 5k benefiting Martha's Village & Kitchen is on Thursday morning, and thousands of people are expected to participate in the fundraiser.

The run is happening on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The race kicks off at 8:00.

This is a fundraiser that helps raise awareness about Martha's Village and Kitchen's services and to help raise funds so it can continue to provide services and programs.

There is also going to be a festival row, kids' zone, and beer garden for the family-friendly event.

You can register for the run still in person. It is between $35-$45.

