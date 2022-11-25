Candycane lane in Catherdral City is underway

Some residents in Cathedral city are starting to pull out their holiday decorations.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, some Cathedral City Residents are preparing to decorate their homes with elaborate Christmas designs.

"It is more of a Grassroots effort," said Cara Van Dijk. Residents in the area are not required to decorate or pay dues.

They are simply decorating because it is one of the neighborhood traditions.

One of the residents said there is no set date to complete your decorations, so a visitor can come multiple times throughout the holiday season and see new decorations.