Locals gather at Sayulita Tap Room in Indio to watch the World Cup 2022 matchup between Argentina and Mexico.

A nail-biting first half had some locals at the edge of their seats, hoping that Mexico would get a goal.

As locals watched the game, the servers served delicious food, and lots of beer flowed.

The manager said there is a drink called Mocha Pop that they will be serving all months of November and December.

"Expect to eat good food and enjoy some sports," said the Sayulita manager. He confirmed that while the games are are, Beer has been the crowd favorite.

Even though Argentina won, locals said they would continue to support their Mexico soccer team. As for Edgar, a local Indio resident who is also a huge Messi fan said, "Messi is in his own level. And he will always be the answer. I just feel like it's his last accomplishment. He needs to be a goat."