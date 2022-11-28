PSUSD teacher killed alongside husband in I-10 crash with tanker truck

It's a devastating loss in one valley school district.

Palm Springs Unified early childhood teacher Anabell Ortega and her husband Alec Yzaguirre were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 10.

Click here to donate to Ortega's GoFundMe.

Monica Castillo was a lifelong friend of Ortega's, first growing up together then teaching together in PSUSD.

"She was an amazing teacher. She just had a huge heart and passion for young children," Castillo said. "No one expects something like this to happen."

Ortega leaves behind her 15-year-old daughter Aliya, who is being cared for by her father. Castillo said they have the support of the community behind them.

"We will be there to help Jose, Aliya's dad, to raise her daughter the way that she would want her to be raised. And to be there for all those moments that she will no longer be able to be a part of," she said.

The crash happened along I-10 west in Cabazon. CHP officials said around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, a Lexus crashed into the rear of a tank trailer in the construction zone. CHP said at the time a woman was behind the wheel. Both she and her passenger died at the scene.

Myra Acosta, Palm Springs Unified's director of early childhood, said the district has been working to provide families support.

"We wanted to assure the parents are aware of this; we wanted to give the parents the tools they needed to share this with their child," Acosta said. "If they needed that additional support, we also had mental health there."

On GoFundMe, more than $5,000 had been raised as of Monday afternoon that will go toward funeral expenses and Ortega's family.

"We never expect this to happen at such a young age and just full of life," Castillo said. "I think it's just something for us to think about to live life to the fullest and be joyful."



