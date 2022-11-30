Caltrans is expecting to complete the I-10 tune-up construction by March 2023

A Caltrans representative, Emily Leinen, shared with News Channel three that the Interstate10 tune-up project is expected to be complete by March 2023.

"The contractor was hoping to finish early, and they were aiming for December 2022," said Leinen. The project was postponed due to weather conditions, holidays, and event travel.

A statement from Caltrans (District 8):

"Caltrans District 8 Crews are working their best to restore the roadway to normal, meaning dismantling the crossover lanes, restriping, and putting the roadway back to its normal state. Many changes will be coming into the area as we work on removing the crossover and pushing areas back into their original state. We hope to have a finalized project by early 2023. Please be patient while crews work on the final operations of this project, and please slow down when driving through the work zone which has been reduced to 60 MPH. Majority of work occurs at night, with minor daywork, if needed. For updated information, please go to www.i10TuneUp.com to receive weekly emails on project updates."