Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:26 AM
Published 6:19 AM

Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds

Magic of Lights Coachella Valley takes visitors through a drive-through experience with light displays featuring a variety of themes.

The experience is open until January 1, 2023. You can visit the display seven days a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online or at the gate. Instead of paying per person, you pay by the type of vehicle you have. Standard cars start off as low as $25.

There is an illuminating mega tree that is 40 feet tall, along with 32-foot displays throughout the entire experience.

At the end of the experience, visitors can park their car and walk to Santa's Village where there are opportunities to take photos. There are also concession stands.

The entire drive is about two miles long.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content