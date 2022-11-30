Magic of Lights, Coachella Valley puts up holiday display at Empire Polo Grounds

Magic of Lights Coachella Valley takes visitors through a drive-through experience with light displays featuring a variety of themes.

The experience is open until January 1, 2023. You can visit the display seven days a week from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online or at the gate. Instead of paying per person, you pay by the type of vehicle you have. Standard cars start off as low as $25.

There is an illuminating mega tree that is 40 feet tall, along with 32-foot displays throughout the entire experience.

At the end of the experience, visitors can park their car and walk to Santa's Village where there are opportunities to take photos. There are also concession stands.

The entire drive is about two miles long.