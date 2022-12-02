Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveils new mobile medical clinic

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveiled a brand new, 26-foot mobile medical clinic.

The $336,500 mobile clinic was purchased earlier this year with $175,000 in grant support from Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District.

Officials said this will help the organizations deliver healthcare and related services directly to underserved Coachella Valley communities in need.

"We are so excited to work with the Desert Healthcare District to bring our vision of bridging health and community into reality so that we can continue to provide the highest quality and personalized care to the underserved populations in the valley that is patient-, family-, and community-centered," said Dr. Tae Kim of DPMG Health.

Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District Vice-President Blaine Carian and George Tudor, founding president of Growing Coachella Valley, said they both appreciate that the mobile clinic will provide access to health services that was not previously available to the farmworker population in the eastern valley.

The need for a mobile unit was highlighted during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carian said.

"When agricultural workers were deemed essential, the ag community set up sites for vaccinations. This was effective but difficult. Everyone involved was looking for an easier process," Carian said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on the Desert Regional Medical Center campus in Palm Springs. Officials offered tours of the clinic.

News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot will have more on the clinic and how it will help the community. Watch her report tonight at 5:00 p.m.