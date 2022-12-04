Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.

The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival.

You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201

This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open to everyone.

If you want to enjoy the rides, they require wristbands or tickets, which can be purchased at the box office onsite or online.

This is a community event, and all ages are welcome.

For musical performances, go to their website.