Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season

In the spirit of the Holiday Season. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lit a 45-foot tree with over 4,000 LED lights.

The Tramway representatives say that the tree is so tall that it can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley.

UFC Hall-of-Famer Cub Swanson served as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

"I want to be known as somebody that worked really hard and made the right decisions, kind of like what I said, I, you know, I really want to pass that along that, you know, most of my, my, my stumbles in life early on my life are bad decisions," said Cub Swanson. "A lot of people know that I was, I was in trouble, and I made the wrong decisions. But I turned my life around, I started making the right decisions and hanging out around the right people and not the wrong people. So I want to be known as someone that turned his life around and became like a staple of, you know, having a good family and kind of showing like, as I said, hard work and dedication can get you somewhere special."

The Palm Springs High School Madrigals & String Quartet performed some holiday favorites.

"I love my choir family think we're all a really good group of kids," said Anjolie Manjarrez, a Palm Springs High School Madrigals member. "And we just make everything the best. So I feel like it was amazing. And I love the experience, but it wouldn't be the same without them."

On Thursday, 15th of December, and Friday, 16th of December, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will host more Holiday Performances.

Also, Santa Claus is coming to town. He will be at the Tramway on Saturday, 17th of December.