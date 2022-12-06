Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration

The Indian Wells Golf Resort is hosting its first annual Winterfest event where people can see holiday lights, ice skate, and participate in other activities.

The golf resort has light-up holiday displays across the golf course.

There is an ice skating rink that will be on display until January 1, 2023. To ice skate, you must reserve a slot. Each session is 45 minutes long. Anyone under 14 years old has to be accompanied by an adult. Prices vary from $10 to $20 a person.

Also new during the Winterfest event is the holiday-inspired golf experience and putting course. People can golf after dark with a special laser technology.

