Local Capitol police officer honored with Congressional Gold Medal for bravery during Jan. 6 riot

A Capitol police officer from Coachella was among those honored with a Congressional Gold Medal for protecting lawmakers during the Jan. 6 riot.

Officer Juan Lopez was part of a ceremony honoring the officers Tuesday morning in Washington D.C. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor Congress can give.

Hundreds of Capitol Police Officers, D.C. Metropolitan police officers, and every agent who responded on that day each received a medal.

You can watch the full ceremony below (Courtesy of C-Span)

Lopez was one of the officers who protected Congress as thousands of protesters stormed the Capitol. Among those he protected was local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. Ruiz congratulated Lopez on social media.

Words can not express how incredibly proud I am of Officer Juan Lopez from Coachella who today received the Congressional Gold Medal as a Capitol Police Officer who protected me and others from insurrectionists attacks on the Capitol and our Democracy. pic.twitter.com/dQ26erHADB — Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) December 6, 2022

More than 50 United States Capitol Police Officers and the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia were injured sustained during the attack on the Capitol, with several USCP officers hospitalized with serious injuries, including one death.

Lopez was pepper sprayed by rioters six times while defending lawmakers.

Video from inside the Capitol showed Lopez struggling to hold back the violent mob of rioters who strong-armed barricades and shattered windows as they forced their way into the building.

EXCLUSIVE: Family Speaks with News Channel 3 about Lopez's actions during the Capitol riots

Hours after the riot, Ruiz highlighted Lopez's heroism on social media, taking a photo with him in the aftermath of the riots and discussing their history together.

Ruiz has been mentoring Lopez since Lopez's senior year of high school. After Lopez graduated from the University of California, Riverside, Lopez worked for Ruiz's office.

Full Story: Rep Ruiz praises CVHS grad, now Capitol Police Officer who protected Congress Members

A few weeks after his heroic actions, his hometown city of Coachella honored him. His family accepted the recognition on his behalf as he worked 12 to 16-hour shifts daily for a short time after the riot.