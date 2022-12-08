Indio Police arrest suspect in double murder

An arrest has been made after two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle in Indio last Friday.

Indio Police say Luis Alonzo Armenta, 21, from Indio, has been arrested. According to Indio Police, the District Attorney's Office has charged Armenta with 2 counts of murder, arson and other special circumstances. Armenta was arraigned at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty. He is being held without bail. He is due back in court on December 16th.

On Wednesday evening, the family told News Channel 3 that brothers Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar Zuniga, 18, were the victims of this crime.

Mourning family members told News Channel 3 on Wednesday that there was a suspect in custody responsible for killing their loved ones, but at the time, Indio Police said that there had been no arrests in the case.

On Thursday morning, News Channel 3 confirmed through jail records that Armenta was booked on Sunday, December 4, two days after the bodies were discovered.

Investigators have not publicly identified the victims and are still conducting an ongoing investigation.