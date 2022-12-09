Weekend Valley events expecting rain

The Brad Mercer Band is expected to perform at The River at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater on Sunday, December 11th.

News channel 3 reported that we might see some showers this Sunday.

"We are scheduled for Sunday," said Mercer. "if it rains, you know we're canceled, but so far, we decided, I just talked to them down there, we decided to take it right up til Sunday and see what happens."

The show is still set to happen but can change if they see rain.

Holiday Fun weekend flyer below:

The 36th Season of the College of the Desert Street Fair will happen Saturday and Sunday, from 8 am – 2 pm.



When you shop at the Street Fair, you donate to a great cause and help college students achieve their dreams. All funds raised from merchant space rentals provide annual funding and support for students attending the College of the Desert.