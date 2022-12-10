Parents who expanded or are growing their families through reproductive technologies brought their kids together today in what's being called a "Baby Reunion."

The American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs hosted its very first Baby Reunion.

Children born with medical help from the center could enjoy a petting zoo, pony rides, and of course, the bounce house.

"Our story started probably five years before they were born," said Gabriel Ileana Reyes, who are parents of a set of twins. "Five years of trying. And then, we finally ended up finding Dr. Abdallah. So after that, it took about a year for us to start our process with him. And then now, here they are, nine months old."

The parents we talked with said this event builds community support as they go through their journeys.

"Dealing with patients who are attempting to conceive with all the emotions that go with it, It's stressful on the patients, stressful on us," said Dr.Maher Abdallah MD. "Our goal is to help them overcome that stress by having a child and the by perfecting our lab, perfecting what we do, doing good surgery that you know, improving the outcome That's what we do. That's what we enjoy doing, and seeing these families, keeps me going."

The Medical Director, Dr. Maher Abdallah MD, said the center has been in the Coachella Valley for 17 years. Today, the center donated five thousand dollars to the palm springs fire department. The money will go to the firefighter benevolent foundation, which helps firefighter families in need.