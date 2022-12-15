Neighborhood Heroes: Bunco group within the PGA West community give back to food server

A group of PGA West residents banded together to bring some holiday cheer to the family of an Indio woman who recently lost her daughter.

Alejandra Lomeli works as a food server at a restaurant at PGA West.

Catherine Foss who is a member of a bunco group within the PGA West community said when the ladies of the group heard what happened, they were devastated and wanted to help.

Lomeli lost her daughter a few months ago and was now the guardian of her two grandchildren that were left behind. Lomeli is also the guardian of three more of her grandchildren for other reasons.

Now with five children under her care, the Bunco group decided to donate gifts to the children so they have a Merry Christmas.

The ladies each donated gifts and wrapped them on Wednesday. They were then given to the children later that night.

