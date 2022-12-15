As the holiday nears, The United States Postal Service wants to ensure people get their packages out on time so it's delivered by the holidays.

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States):

December 17: USPS Retail Ground Service, First-Class Mail Service

USPS Retail Ground Service, First-Class Mail Service December 19: Priority Mail Service

Priority Mail Service December 23: Priority Mail Express Service

USPS Holiday Shipping Dates for Military Mail

December 16: Priority Mail Express Military Service

Holiday Shipping Dates for International Mail

December 20: Global Express Guaranteed Service for most countries.

Some common mistakes USPS Spokesperson Sarah Onley said people make that prevent their packages from being delivered on time are incorrect addresses, zip codes, forgotten apartment numbers, or the address label falling off. Onley said it's a good practice to also include the address on a sheet of paper inside the package in case it does fall off.

The Post Office in La Quinta is going to be open on Sunday, December 18 for people to get last-minute shipments in.

There are also self-serve kiosks at select USPS locations where people can quickly print labels for their packages.

Post Offices all over the country are busy this time of year, so if you're headed to one, give yourself enough time.