Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena

It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage!

The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday.

It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The group was welcomed back with open arms.

Thousands lined up and ready for the doors to open, including local residents.

“Just excited for not having to drive to LA, I can literally get an Uber right now from home, and be here and enjoy the best concert," said Alyssa Baches of Palm Desert.

Some even traveled overseas for the big show!

“Hello Grupo Firme! I came from Hawaii. Aloha," said Kona resident Himela. "I waited for everything. You know, music and fun.”

Attendees arrived in style with their cowboy hats and boots. They were ready to have some fun.

“We all work, we need a little good time for ourselves and to spend time with our friends. You know, just a lot of fun," said Melany Diaz of Indio.

People especially came ready to sing along to their favorite songs.

“I just want to be around like, I don't know, I really liked the atmosphere when there's like a whole crowd and like just music," said Erik Diaz of Indio.

Diaz has even been waiting to see Grupo Firme back in the desert since they performed at Coachella in April.

“I think it's pretty exciting because we went to Coachella and we saw them there and I really enjoyed their concert," Diaz added, "We could see them again as like the main show.”

For many others, coming to the arena is a first.

“It's pretty exciting. It's gonna bring more tourists and more to the economy, and we'll see exciting new stuff," said Xomaira Solis of Coachella.

Many of them looking forward for what’s to come.

“I never thought we would have something like this here in the Valley. This is a big variety. I'm excited to explore and have fun," said Veronica Milla of Cathedral City.