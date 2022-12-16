Several agencies coming together to restore Salton Sea

The "Imperial Streams Salton Sea Feasibility Cost-Share Agreement" is going to be signed today bringing together local, state, and federal agencies to conduct a feasibility study. The end goal is to restore the Salton Sea and its region.

The feasibility study is going to be conducted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers with help from the State of California, and the Salton Sea Authority.

G. Patrick O'Dowd, the Executive Director of the Salton Sea Authority said it took two years to finally get to this point in time.

“They only issue about three of these a year nationwide. So we are very fortunate to be able to secure this one, amongst all 50 states. We were able to with the support of our delegation," said O'Dowd. "It's a three-year study and typically costs $3,000,000.”

O'Dowd also said it may take more than three years and even more funding because of how complex the Salton Sea is.

The State of California has already conducted many tests on the Salton Sea. This is expected to be used to help the feasibility study.

The signing for this partnership is going to happen at 10:30 a.m. at the North Shore Beach and Yacht Club.