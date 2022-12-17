First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena

The firebirds are just one day away from their first home game in the desert. An amped-up crowd came out for the Firebird Fan Fest at Acrisure arena.

Fans like the Preston family are ready for the home opener.

"I love it. You should come, please; it's so great; come, ladies and gentlemen," said the Preston Girls. All of the fans that came out to the fan fest could go inside Acrisure Arena and take photos.

The girl's father, John Preston, told the girls they would play carnival games and hang out with Santa. "We were all excited," says John Preston.

The Coachella Firebird's team had Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs entertaining the crowd with a live performance.

There were many opportunities to purchase new Firebird gear.

Also, families played Street Hockey.

The proud first-season ticket holders say coming to the arena will be a new family activity. "Nice to have the first professional sporting event, an arena in the Coachella Valley," says John Preston.

Because the Home Opener is December 18th, they allowed fans to write messages on the sidewalk with chalk for players. Mabel Preston wrote a sweet note, "I say good luck. Love Mabel."

While the Fan Fest was going on, staff, family, and friends could skate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex for the first time. The fun will continue on Monday, December 19th, with the official opening of the Berger foundation Iceplex to the public.

"We'll teach you how to skate. You're going to have a blast," says Leslie Deason, General Manager, Berger Foundation Iceplex

As for the Preston family, they said their first day at the arena was a success.

"What I really like about it is we're going to it's a place for families to come and have fun and go and get some sporting entertainment without driving into LA or Phoenix," says John Preston.