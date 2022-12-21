Holiday travel and weather conditions impacting Palm Springs airport

There have been delays for various airlines across the country.

At the Palm Springs International Airport, "We do have several delays and two canceled flights stemming from the storm," says Daniel Meier, the airport's Deputy Director of Aviation. "Many airlines are offering rebooking options, but we can’t speak on behalf of airlines."

Check the status of PSP airlines

Statement from Palm Springs International Airport Officials:

“Several flights are delayed at PSP due to weather at airports being impacted by the storm. We encourage travelers to check with their airlines for the most current flight information and for options to rebook their flights. For those that are flying out this week, we’re forecasting that this will be our busiest holiday travel season on record, and we ask that travelers arrive at least 2.5 hours early to check luggage and 90 minutes early with only a carry-on. We also ask that travelers consider taking a taxi or uber/lyft to the airport as parking demand may exceed the capacity of our parking lots.”

To see the updates at the Palm Springs International Airport, you can get updates by clicking the AIRPORT STATUS INFORMATION link.

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center updates: