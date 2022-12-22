Gift give-away at Boys & Girls Club in Cathedral City

Some big smiles over at the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City!

"Well, my favorite part about Christmas is making cookies and I get to spend time with my family," said Alana, a local third grader.

"I just want to say thank you Boys and Girls Club for, you know, the present and just giving back to the community," said Jacquynn Daniels, a local parent.

On Thursday, the club held a community-wide gift giveaway. Members of the Boys and Girls Club and kids from the valley were invited to come and get a gift.

They were also handing out backpacks and school supplies.

The fun continues on Friday with another giveaway set for 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

You do have to sign up by calling the Boys and Girls Club at (760) 324-5844.