A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees

A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing.

One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow him to rent on his own.

"It's a second chance, another chance for me to reinvent myself and like I start from scratch," says Gar Coloma.

Blu Bryan, the owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese, says he is taking a risk but wants to give back as much as possible.

"I'm not that big right now," says Blu Bryan. "I'm not a nonprofit. I'm not making any profit off of this. I'm just taking a risk. And I'm taking a risk, putting things in my corporate name in my personal guarantee, and just hoping for the best that this will help people."

Three of his employees are housed in a Tracy Turco property in Palm Springs.