A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees
A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing.
One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow him to rent on his own.
"It's a second chance, another chance for me to reinvent myself and like I start from scratch," says Gar Coloma.
Blu Bryan, the owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese, says he is taking a risk but wants to give back as much as possible.
"I'm not that big right now," says Blu Bryan. "I'm not a nonprofit. I'm not making any profit off of this. I'm just taking a risk. And I'm taking a risk, putting things in my corporate name in my personal guarantee, and just hoping for the best that this will help people."
Three of his employees are housed in a Tracy Turco property in Palm Springs.
On our end, I gave the apartment to someone who will appreciate it. I'm so grateful for the community of Palm Springs, and have nothing but love for all the people there and I'm happy to share my most cherished space and know that will be appreciated.Tracy Truco