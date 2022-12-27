Skip to Content
N Indian Canyon shut down at wash due to low visibility

Update 3:50 p.m. Dec 28

N Indian Canyon has been closed again due to low visibility caused by blowing sand, the city of Palm Springs announced.

Update 1:55 p.m. Dec 28

N Indian Canyon was reopened this morning, the city of Palm Springs announced.

Original Report 10:13 p.m. Dec 27

N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced.

The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit.

There is no word as to when the road could reopen.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday. Spotty showers have tried to develop around parts of the Southland, but the main event begins overnight.

Showers started moving into the Coachella Valley at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

