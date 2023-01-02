Funeral services for fallen RSO deputy Isaiah Cordero announced

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the funeral service plans for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero.

Cordero, 32, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Thursday.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero

Cordero's funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside. The agency announced that interment services will be private – not open to the public.

An update will follow with additional information, the agency added.

Cordero joined the department as a correctional-deputy in May 2014. During his time as a Correctional Deputy, he worked assignments at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility and the Indio Jail.

In February 2018, he was promoted to Deputy Sheriff. As a Deputy, he worked at the Robert Presley Detention Center and the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility before transferring to his current assignment at the Jurupa Valley Station.

Deputy Cordero completed Motor School in September of 2022 and was working traffic enforcement as a motor deputy at the time of his death.

"His goal from the day he was hired was to become a motor deputy," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference Thursday.

Bianco said deputies considered Cordero a "little brother."

"He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of 'Service Above Self,'" Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a news conference Thursday night. "He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother."

Cordero is survived by his girlfriend, older stepbrother, and his parents.

The Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation started a "Help A Hero" page, on which people can make donations to the Cordero family.

Donations can be made at: https://helpahero.com/campaign/deputy-isaiah-cordero