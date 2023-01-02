The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st.

Employees all over California are starting today with an increase of $15.50 on their minimum wage salary.

Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers due to Senate Bill 3.

The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour.

Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases where an employee is subject to state and federal minimum wage laws, the employee is entitled to the higher of the two minimum wages.

