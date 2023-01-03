Hot Purple Energy president issues statment as he continues recovery from ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Nate Otto, president/founder of Hot Purple Energy, issued his first public comments after suffering life-threatening injuries from a dirt bike accident last week.

Hot Purple Energy sent out Otto's statement on Tuesday:

“It’s in the bad times that you learn who your friends and family are. This experience taught me that there are more people in my corner than I could have ever imagined. I cannot believe all the people who showed up – both locally and from afar, new, and past – to support me and my family. I know that I work with great people and have great friends, but the lengths people went to help is inconceivable and the support of the community is profound. I always knew that I lived in a special place and these events have only confirmed that belief. A big, hearty thank you to the people I work with, friends, family, and the Coachella Valley community at large for going to great lengths to not only make sure I’m okay, but also for checking in to make sure I’m on a healing path. I’m looking forward to a full recovery in the new year and will see you all sometime soon.”

A company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Otto, 56, has started physical therapy. They are confident he will make a full recovery.

"Thank you to everyone for your continual support, prayers, well wishes, and respect of privacy for the family during this time. Nate is aware of the outpouring support from the community and is so very grateful for it," the company wrote in an email.

Otto was injured last Monday in the Morongo Basin area. He was originally reported as missing after going out to the area to ride his dirt bike. He spent a cold night alone outdoors and was found by a concerned civilian the next day.

Authorities said he was found with significant, life-threatening injuries from crashing his dirt bike.

"Mr. Otto was an experienced motorcycle rider. He was on his dirt bike," recalled Detective Tyler A. Bengard. "At some point. He was pinned underneath the dirt bike and was unable to get himself out."

Nate Otto and his dirt bike

Due to the rugged terrain and Otto's injuries, a Sheriff's Aviation Division helicopter hoisted paramedics down to Otto and immediately began life-saving efforts. Deputies and Search and Rescue team members were guided into the area and assisted the paramedics.

Despite high winds and incoming rain, Otto and the paramedics were hoisted into the helicopter.

News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price spoke with Detective Bengard about the rescue operation: