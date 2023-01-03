New laws in effect for 2023 include new CA holidays and passing bicyclists on the roadway

Several news bills were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom last year, and are officially in effect as 2023 is underway.

One new law included new holidays in 2023:

Genocide Remembrance Day: April 24

Juneteenth: June 19

Lunar New Year: 2nd or 3rd new moon following the winter solstice

Native American Day: 4th Friday of September

Another law involves rules when passing bicyclists that are out on the road. Vehicles are required to now move to another lane as long as it is safe, practicable, and not illegal to do so when passing a bicyclist. This is altering the previous law that required vehicles to maintain 3 feet distance when passing bicyclists.

Other laws include:

Farm workers in California will unionize now.

Jaywalking is now legal.

The minimum wage is being increased to $15.50

