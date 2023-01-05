Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival

It is the first day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), and it's kicking off with a gala where several Hollywood stars, among others, will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center to receive awards.

The PSIFF is running from January 5 to January 16.

This is the first year the festival is back in-person after three years because of the pandemic.

During the gala, there will be a red carpet and awards portion.

The festival overall is going to screen over a hundred films. Those who attend need to show proof of vaccination at screenings and masks are strongly encouraged.

Passes are still available to attend the screenings.

