Indio hosted a beam signing ceremony for the new Public Safety Campus

This morning, the city of Indio had its beam signing ceremony for its new public safety campus, consisting of a new police department, new fire station headquarters, station 86, new administrative offices, and a new dispatch center for its public safety personnel.

"We're slated to be in there before the end of the year, operating," says Councilmember Waymond Fermon. "And so that's great news to hear today."

Some community residents came to the ceremony hoping to speak to the city council about their concerns. "We've lost all that privacy, we've lost it all it we don't know if there's going to be cameras facing this direction from that building that's going to catch her capture our properties," says Abelina Torres, a resident in Indio.

Torres continues with her concern about the height of the wall that is being built between residents' homes and the safety campus. "In the planning and designing of the structure, we look at those things," says Councilmember Waymond Fermon. "And during construction, we're always open if there are any concerns. With the project, we're always looking to ensure our residents have a good quality of life in their communities. And this is part of it. So sometimes, in that transition phase, you might have some issues that arise like that. However, we're always open to change and making the necessary improvements to ensure our residents are cared for in their communities."